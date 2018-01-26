Ijaz Gilani foresees little change in 2018 election

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Ijaz Shafi Gilani, Chairman of Gallup Pakistan/Gilani Research Foundation in his talk on the electoral history of Pakistan here Thursday foresaw little change in the division of Pakistan vote bank.

The lecture was attended by a large number of intellectuals.

The talk was held on the basis of Dr. Gilani’s upcoming book called ‘The Melodramatic Electoral History of Pakistan (1970-2013)’ with the purpose of seeking clarity based on data on the voting patterns in the country.

The book deduces by demonstration, an evolutionary trend in Pakistan’s electoral history, systematically analysing 10 elections since 1970.

The research uses polling data on the level of constituencies from Election Commission of Pakistan, and uses it to analyse division of vote bank on a federal and provincial level.

According Ijaz Gilani, if we look at polling data from the past 30 years, we see a constant evolution and consistency barring the 1977 election, and reflect the will of the people despite several arguments considering Pakistan unfit for democracy.

The data shows a constant division of the vote bank between Pakistan Muslim League and their allies, and Pakistan People’s Party and its allies with PTI becoming a major factor instead of PPP since 2013 Election.

Gilani’s upcoming book outlines a history of elections in Pakistan over the course of the ten elections, tracing an evolution, as well as reasons for it based on historical and political processes.

He also narrates the rise and fall of political parties over the years. Key lessons from Dr. Gilani’s research predicts a slow and evolutionary advent of civilian supremacy through a firm adherence of the Rule of Law and the constitution, establishing a firm identity and solidarity as a political class and building up grass-root governments as the source of building political parties.

According to Dr. Gilani, 1970, 1997 and 2013 Elections marked the three most important milestones of Pakistan’s electoral history. He thought that in 2018’s election, there will be little to no change in the division of the vote bank despite a tumult in the political scenario in the country.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT chaired the processdings.