IIUI’s OWA executive body sworn in

Staff Reporter

An oath taking ceremony of members of Officers Welfare Association (OWA) of the International Islamic University Islamabad was held here at new campus of the university.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to the Premier on CDA Affairs administered the oath on the occasion.The oath taking ceremony was also attended by IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice Presidents of university and the officers community. Addressing the ceremony, Ali Nawaz Awan emphasized on capacity building terming it vital for the country’s progress. He maintained the universities are the imperative hubs of learning which may lead country towards success and prosperity by nurturing young minds with a balanced approach. He hailed the role of IIUI in service of society and also felicitated the new members of OWA while urging them to remain devoted for the progress of institution.

Rector IIUI said university is offering remarkable services in inter-faith and inter-sect harmony not only in Pakistan but beyond the boundaries. Dr. Masoom said IIUI is one of fastest growing universities in Pakistan grabbing more and more students every year. Rector IIUI hoped that all the elected members would deliver their associated role up-to their best. He also lauded the role of officers of the university in reforming and development of the university and assured to provide all possible support for the welfare and improvement.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh emphasized that officers had a vital role in disseminating and spreading knowledge in the society because they were dealing with the management of the affairs of an important hub of knowledge. IIUI President told on the occasion that IIUI has top agenda to facilitate its officials, while he termed them as a backbone for the varsity progress.

In his speech, President IIUI vowed that efforts for the development of the officers’ community and university will remain continue. He also urged the officers to take forward the mission of university and work hard day and night to bring the university in front line amongst the international institutions.

