IIUI-US Embassy sing MoU of cooperation through lincoln corner

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and US Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan have vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation through a jointly built Lincoln Corner (LC) and signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.

A ceremony in this regard was held at President office, new campus of the university, where Dr, Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President IIUI signed the document on behalf of IIUI, while Michelle Los Banos , Deputy Counselor for Public Affairs signed it on the behalf of US embassy, a press release said.

Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner at IIUI is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the American Embassy. It is a resource center and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

According to MoU, both sides will cooperate at LC for cultural events, educational exchange programmes and alumni activities. LC is focused on library and information resources and also it organizes programs focusing on English language learning, college exam resources, US exchange alumni, cultural programmes, and information about the United States.