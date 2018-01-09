IIUI training course for teachers concludes

Staff Reporter

An eight day long training program for 40 school teachers of FATA organized by Dawah Academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) concluded here at the Faisal Masjid campus of the university.

The program, which was concluded by the IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh was aimed at dissemination of Islam’s message of peace through respected professionals of society. Participant teachers had motivational sessions and lectures on ethics, Rights of Quran e Majeed and various other topics.

“Teaching is sacred obligation and fortunate are those who are chosen by God for this purpose” said IIUI President. He added that teaching is the legacy of Prophets and teachers are the builders of society. He called upon the teaching fraternity to keep children away from sectarianism, violence and they must be taught love for soil and religion. He also stressed upon unity of Muslim world to counter the prevailing challenges. He said the Islam is religion of peace and this message must reach to all corners of world. Dr. Al-Draiweesh maintained that love for humanity and peaceful co-existence must be promoted across the world. Director General, Dawah Academy, Dr. Sohail Hassan thanked IIUI President for joining the ceremony and vowed that the academy would keep perusing its objective of dissemination of peace.