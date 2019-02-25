IIUI to hold moot on Islamization of laws

Staff Reporter

The Shariah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will organize a three-day long national conference on “Islamization of Laws in Pakistan: An overview of the Role of Constitutional Institutions” from February 26 to 28. The conference is aimed at evaluating the ways and mechanisms provided for the Islamization of laws in Pakistan and to identify the laws Islamized so for and critically evaluate. The participants will also scrutinize the impediments to the process of Islamization of laws and they will also identify the future prospects for Islamization of laws.

The three day moot will be attended by renowned personalities hailing from legal fraternity including famous Pakistani jurist and former judge Justice Jawad S Khawaja, Justice Faez Essa and people from other walks of life such as senior media personnel, teachers, researchers, lawyers and scholar. They will discuss different themes including the idea of Islamization of laws, role of the constitutional institutions: focusing on the parliament, provincial assemblies, Shariat appellate bench, Federal Shariat Court, and the Council of Islamic Ideology, various impediments to the process of Islamization of the laws and Islamization of laws: future prospects.

Share on: WhatsApp