IIUI to continue disseminate Islam’s message of peace

Staff Reporter

President International Islamic University Islamabad(IIUI), Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, on Monday said thatI university would keep disseminating Islam’s message of peace. He was addressing a certificate and prize distribution ceremony for the female students of Tajweed, Quran Memorization and training courses at Dar ul Muneera Centre for Quran Memorization and its science IIUI held here at female campus on Monday, a news release said. The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamood Al-Deeb, who is member of the Board of Trustees of the university, while he has endowed this Centre which has been associated to the name of his mother.

He distributed prizes, certificates and cash to the students who took positions in Tehfeez, Tajweed and training courses. He also reiterated his resolve that students will be provided best milieu of education enriched with religion and the world as well. He thanked Sheikh Al-deeb for his continuous support and also hailed the faculty of Islamic studies and the Centre for efficient working on the plan of dissemination of Quranic teachings. He added that such centres were vital in Muslimsocieties as it could be a significant platform to nurture females in the light of Islamic teachings.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Dean of Islamic Studies Dr Haroon ur Rasheed who gave details of the activities of the events and steps taken by his faculty for promotion of Islamic knowledge and research. Ms Sajid Jameel ,Incharge of the Dar ulMuneeracentre told that as many as 700 students were acquiring quality education in training, Tehfeez and Tajweed courses.