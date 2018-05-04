IIUI, Thai delegation discuss bilateral cooperation

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and a high level Thai delegation have discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of education and vowed to initiate experiences in the curriculum, increase education of Thai students at IIUI and initiate talks for trans-nation degree programs.

A high ranking 12 member delegation headed by Chettaphan Maksaphan, Director of the office of Thai Policy and Planning from Ministry of foreign affairs visited new campus of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Monday.

It met with IIUI Rector, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Acting President IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, Vice Presidents, Directors General, Directors, Faculty members and Thai students at council hall. “We are happy to see that as many as 161 Thai students are being provided best milieu of education at IIUI as they have balanced personalities embedded with the characteristic of peace” said Chettaphan Maksaphan.