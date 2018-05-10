IIUI students showcase innovative projects in Open House

The students of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Wednesday showcased their talent by displaying around 100 innovative projects in 9th Open House and career fair organized by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) of the varsity. The event was inaugurated at new campus by Rector IIUI, Dr Masoom Yasinzai and Muhammad Naeem, Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) at both male and female campuses of the university, said a press release.

The PAEC Chairman and IIUI Rector were accompanied by Dean Muhammad Amir Khan, heads of the departments and other faculty members.

Muhammad Naeem appreciated the projects and hailed the talent of the students. He called upon the universities to conduct activities of interaction between the technology and engineering students and industry.

He said linkage of academia and industry can solve the issues.

IIUI Rector lauded the projects and urged students to create prototypes which could be formed into practical projects easily.—APP

