IIUI, Shenzhen University to cooperate in education

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Shenzhen University of China have agreed to mutual cooperation for advance exchange and collaboration in the field of education, culture and also vowed to provide better opportunities to students through bilateral cooperation.

The both sides, on Thursday at new campus of IIUI signed a document on exchanging views and making roadmaps for joint degree programs, exchange of information, joint research projects, conferences, seminars on academia and industry linkage and joint inter disciplinary mutual research in various fields here at new campus of the IIUI.

Shenzhen University was headed by its President Prof. Li Qingquanheaded who was accompanied by Deans of Shenzhen university faculties and researchers including Dean of international excellence, Dean of Computer Sciences, Dean of Foreign Languages, Head of the Physics department.

The Shenzhen university President and delegation members apprised about the goals, vision and core achievements of the university such as special economic zone contribution, it participation in economic reforms and GDP growth and efforts for split PhD program, faculty exchange , student exchange.Prof. Qingquan hoped that bilateral cooperation between IIUI and Shenzhen will be very productive. He thanked for IIUI’s keen interest for collaboration and openness towards exchange of experiences.

IIUI Rector Dr. MasoomYasinzaicalled for sitting togetherto making a roadmap forexperience sharing, students opportunities and joint projects. “We always invite international researchers to IIUI for having the experience of advancements in research in technology at our inter-disciplinarycenters” said Dr. Masoom.

