IIUI scholars’ book launched

Staff Reporter

The launching ceremony of the book “Fundamentals of Islamic Economics & Finance” authored by Dr. Atiq uz Zafar, Director General, International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE) and Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Yasin, a Professor of Economics, was held at new campus of the university.

Authored by Hafiz Muhammad Yasin and Atiq-uz-Zafar Khan, Fundamentals of Islamic Economics and Finance was originally published by Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) – a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group – in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2016, and the low-priced edition of this pioneering work has now been published by IPS Press – the publishing arm of Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad – under a reprint arrangement exclusively for sale in South Asia and South East Asia territory. Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was the Chief Guest while, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, Ripha International University, was the Guest of Honor on this occasion.

Dr. Ayaz, Chairman (CII), urged policymakers in Pakistan to exploit huge potential offered by the discipline to foster economic development in the country. He added that presently evolving free market economic model was merely a new shape of capitalism and its study was only producing workers to serve the model.

