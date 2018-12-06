IIUI rector calls for interdisciplinary research

Staff Reporter

Interdisciplinary research is science of tomorrow and universities must be utilized for its promotion through academia and industry linkage, said Dr. Masoom Yasinzai Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.

He was addressing an interactive session and a workshop on Energy storage system: science, technology and innovation” organized by Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) at Lincoln corner of the university.

He said gap between academia and industry be filled through centers at educational institutions and development of technologies must be the top priority of academia.

He said, “Pilot plant scales and laboratories’ link to the industry are keys to win future” said Dr. Masoom. He elaborated that pharmacists, physicists, chemists, biologist under one roof can do wonders and that’s the future’s victory if we manage and utilize their energies.

The event was joined by renowned scientists and resource persons including Prof. Hong Meng, Peking University (video link), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Executive Director CAEPE, Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Shaikh, IIUI, Dr. Sultan, NCP, Dr. Seyab Khan PAEC and Dr. Imran Murtaza , IIUI. Speakers delivered talks on Electrochromic devices; polymer based super capacitors, Green photonics energy technologies, internet of nanotechnology, circuit and system for energy and organic electronics for storage.

The event was also addressed by Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Acting President IIUI who stressed upon collective efforts and collaboration in energy system storage.

He was of the view that centers such as CAEPE and other state of the art hubs together, through exchange of mutual experiences, can bring the best and most compatible devices and technologies.

Executive Director of CAEPE, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed who also delivered talk on advanced photovoltaic and energy storage technology, stressed on cross-disciplinary market-driven research.

Apprising about the Islamic Development Banks funded state of the art Centre CAEPE, he told that the center is funded by national and international grants and it is of prime focus in the prevailing circumstances for research on renewable, innovative and cost effective energy practices. The event was moderated by Dr. Erum Jamil a faculty member at CAEPE.

