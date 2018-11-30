IIUI president urges for dissemination of Islam’s message

Staff Reporter

President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh Friday urged the Muslim youth to disseminate Islam’s message of peace. Delivering sermon at King Faisal Mosque, he also stressed upon educational institutions to teach patience, virtue and peace, a press release issued here said.

He said that youth must be provided opportunities to get rid of societal issues and discourage negative practice. He called for Muslim unity and urged Muslim scholars to guide Muslim societies in the light of Islamic teachings.

He maintained that it was the responsibility of the educational institutions and Mosques of the Muslims societies to make the public aware about the true message of Islam and expose the enemies of the sacred religion.

The IIUI President also prayed for the prosperity, stability and progress of Pakistan and Muslim world.

