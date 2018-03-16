IIUI President felicitates Chairman Senate

President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Saturday called on Meer Sadiq Khan Sanjrani, Chairman senate and felicitated him on being elected as Chairman of the upper house. IIUI President expressed the hope that under sagacious leadership of Meer Sadiq, the Senate of Pakistan would play a more vital role to further strengthen the democratic institutions and prayed for his success, a news release said on Thursday.

He also briefed him about IIUI and told him about the initiatives university had taken in the near future for promoting peace and tranquility.

On the occasion, Former Deputy Speaker of Bahrain, Shaikh Adil Al-Muawida , Mian Mehmood , CEO, Pakistan Guarantee Export Corporation and its Senior Vice President Muhammad Hassan Kamli were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Shaikh Adil called on IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh where mutual cooperation in the field of education was discussed.—APP

