IIUI President calls on Sheharyar Khan Afridi

ISLAMABAD : Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, President International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) called on Federal Minister of State, Sheharyar Khan Afridi. Issues related to betterment of Muslim world, Saudi-Pak ties and education were discussed in the meeting.

Sheharyar Khan Afridi said the Pakistan gives great importance to ties with KSA. He said that both nations are closer to hearts of each other. He also expressed that there is dire need for institutions of Muslim world to inculcate latest knowledge and technology to empower Muslim world to uplift and give them respect.

On the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh presented an overview of International Islamic University, Islamabad. He highlighted importance of university and its role in disseminating peace and discouraging extremism. Dr. Al-Draiweesh also invited the Minister of State to visit International Islamic University and share vision of new Pakistan with students.

Dr. Tahir Khalili, Vice President Academics, Dr Aziz-Ur-Rehman, Advisor to President, Dr Arshad Zia, Dean, Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences (FBAS), Muhammad Shoaib Abdullah, Provost IIUI, were also present in the meeting.

