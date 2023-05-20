IIUI organises rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army

Students, academic and non-academic employees of International Islamic University (IIU) on Friday took out a rally at the new campus to express support for the armed forces.

The young students who participated in large numbers were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the armed forces.

They condemned rioters for ransacking the private, government and defence installations on May 9 last. The rally was also joined by the differently abled students of the university. They maintained that the rioters who attacked monuments of the martyrs of the forces, they did hurt the sentiments of the patriot Pakistanis. The participants paid tributes to the armed forces and said they stood by the army which had always defended the country.

A good number of the participants were carrying the national flags. They also raised slogans in support of the armed forces.

The participants prayed for the homeland and said that the armed forces are the pride of Pakistan and the lifeline of the nation.