IIUI, NIBAF join hands on financial literacy

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NLFP-Y) for imparting essential financial education to Pakistani youth for strengthening money management skills.

Acting President IIUI Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik and Project Director NFLP-Y Salman Shehzad signed the MoU at new campus. The NLFP-Y is project of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which is being implemented by NIBAF, a press release on Sunday said.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by IIUI Vice President Dr. Muhammad Munir, Director Institute of Professional Development (IPD), Dr. Saeedul Hassan Chishtia nd IIUI students’ advisors Dr. Tariq Javed and Dr. Nyla Jabeen. According to the MoU, both sides will explore areas of mutual interests to develop and groom human resource in the field of Banking and Finance. Both sides also vowed for joint ventures and mutual cooperation in training on financial literacy.—APP

