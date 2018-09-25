IIUI marks Saudi National Day

Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) organized a celebration ceremony on Tuesday to mark the 88th Saudi National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at Faisal Masjid Campus.

The ceremony was attended by KSA Ambassador, Nawaf Saeed Al- Malki as chief guest who said that joys and grieves of Pakistan and KSA are shared, said a press release issued here.

He added that strong bilateral ties between both nations will further get strengthened through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

KSA Envoy maintained that leaderships of both countries agreed on talks for cooperation and soon KSA delegation will meet the relevant officials of government.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council said that no force can separate Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He added that both nations share a bond of love, brotherhood and Islamic values.

Maulana Ashrafi furthered that IIUI and Faisal Masjid were visible omen of Pak Saudi strong ties.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai , said that the university has commemorated this day with love and happiness. He hailed the efforts of KSA Ambassador while terming him as a bridge for further enhancing the cooperation between both countries and added that the Ambassador had won the hearts of Pakistani people. He thanked KSA government for continuous support to IIUI and hoped that relationship will grow stronger with the passage of time.—APP

