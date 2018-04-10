IIUI launches Urdu news version on website

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has launched Urdu news verion on its website which was inaugurated by the varsity President, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Monday at new campus.

The inauguration made the IIUI news portal trilingual including Arabic, English and Urdu. Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that Urdu version of news on website is part of the completion of the desire and directions of President of Pakistan and IIUI Chancellor H.E Mamnoon Hussain who always stressed for promotion of Urdu language in the institutions. He vowed that such efforts for the promotion of Urdu language will be continued. Dr. Al-Draiweesh hailed PR and IT departments while saying that officials of both the departments have responded positive to the short time call of launch of Urdu version and made it possible. He said it was example of the best skills and attributes of the officials of the both departments.

He urged that IIUI website be made compliant to the universal web accessibility standards for the students. The inauguration ceremony was joined by Heads of IIUI’s departments of Public Relations (Nasir Farid) and Information Technology (Shakeel Shah), While Muhammad Nauman Awan (Assistant Director, PR), Al-Hassan Haroon (Assistant Director PR) and Muhammad Usman (Assistant Director, IT) were also present on the occasion.