IIUI launches online support system

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Wednesday launched an online support system that will address grievances, queries and support related issues with a tracking mechanism.

According to details, this system will assign a unique ticket number to each request so that it can be tracked with online responses. A valid IIUI email is required to submit a complaint.

Students will post their query to the relevant department directly. Additionally, a knowledge base has been developed containing general information.