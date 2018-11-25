IIUI launches first ever online job portal

Staff Reproter

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has launched online job portal for providing employment and maintenance of its employees record and has become the first ever university of the country to implement such innovative initiative.

IUII Rector, Prof Dr Masoom Yaseen Zai and President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousaf Ahmed Al Darwaish inaugurated the portal.

Masoom appreciated the human resource department’s head and his team’s efforts for developing the portal, said press release issued here.

He said the online web portal would bring transparency in the accessibility of jobs and securing the record, adding all concerned tasks would be carried out swiftly.

He said the conversion of the varsity’s data into online would help increase the performance and status of the university.

Darwaish said the online portal is a historic step taken in the history of the university.

He said all the researches and contributions would also be made online soon.

IIUI Director Human Resource Department Mohammad Adnan Khan delivered the briefing and said the department has built online job portal through its own resources and workforce which saved a heavy amount of the university’s revenue.

He said his department has also planned to make all the university staff’s data online which would make all issues of the employees transparent and resolve other technical issue.

