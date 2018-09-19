IIUI, Indonesian varsity to boost mutual cooperation

City Reporter

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Airlangga University of Indonesia have agreed to work on exchange of delegations, bilateral cooperation in research and join projects for academic excellence.

A 9 member delegation from Airlangga University of Indonesia visited IIUI Tuesday and met with IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President IIUI, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, Head of departments and faculty members.

The meeting also discussed semester exchange programs and a draft was signed by both universities for bilateral cooperation which will be sent to relevant government quarters for consent.

The delegation also had an information session with the academic staff and students of university for the degree and non-degree programs in the Airlangga University.

“We are keen to discuss university scholarship programs and ways for join collaboration and the delegation is having a constructive visit to Pakistan” said Dr. Irfan Wahyudi, Department of Communication. The delegation hailed IIUI’s urge towards biletral cooperation and termed it as a constructive activity.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai urged Muslim countries to initiate trans-nation education among each other. He added trnas-nation education is a reality and future of countries. He maintained Pakistanis highly value the relations with Indonesia. He added that we will have to learn from experiences of rest of the world.

He briefed about collaborations with Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh, Al- Azhar university, Um ul Qura University and suggested that in Islamic countries should start joint degree programs.

IIUI Rector said that Muslim countries need to come closer through bilateral educational projects as this is a pre-requisite to excel in future. We will have to find Indigenous solutions to the indigenous problems.

While briefing about the IIUI faculties and departments, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) said that university was intending to further expand its vision through collaborations and IIUI recently had signed four MoUs with different universities. He told that IIUI’s Indonesian Alumni from various disciplines were on key posts in the Indonesia. He reiterated his resolve that university will continue the dissemination of Islam’s message of peace. IIUI President told that university was also mulling over holding a conference in Indonesia with collaboration of leading varsities there.

Dr. Samina Malik, Dean faculty of Social Science hoped in her note that the visit will open new avenues for academic excellence and opportunities of exchange of experiences.

The delegation members also visited faculty of social sciences and participated in the lectures in departments of media and communication studies, psychology, sociology and international relations.

