IIUI, Indonesian varsity agree to enhance cooperation

Staff Reporter

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University of Jakarta have agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in micro financing and create opportunities for exchange of delegations of teachers and students.

A high level delegation on Thursday visited IIUI and called on the university officials. The delegation was headed by Dr Asep Saefuddin Jahar micro finance specialist from Syrif University. He was also accompanied by Dr. Ekawati, Dr Yaniah Wardani and Counselor of Indonesia Denty Tri Basuki.

The meeting was attended by IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh, Vice President Dr Muhammad Munir, Director Administration Khalid Mehmood Raja and other relevant officials of the university. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asep told on the occasion that the delegation specially visited the university to manage social capital in developing Islamic micro finance in Muslim countries. He elaborated about shariah and law and Islamic studies expertise of his university and university and hoped that interaction between faculties in the recent visit will open new avenues to further strengthen an already signed MoU between the both universities. The Indonesian microfinance expert said, “Meaningful full bilateral cooperation between prominent seats of learning is vital for the success of Muslim world”. He urged the MoUs must be implemented as they will be of worth if practical steps will be taken in the light of MoUs. He added that west is focusing on Islamic micro financing and institutes such as Islamic Economics at IIUI must be provided double opportunities to produces more Islamic micro finance researchers and experts.

IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh welcomed the delegation, introduced the university and apprised about its future plans, expertise and achievements. He said that IIUI found Syarif University keen for cooperation and IIUI will bring more innovations and constructive projects for joint efforts. He also reiterated his resolve that IIUI will keep its door open to serve Muslim world through an idea.

The delegation later visited the faculties of Shariah and law, Usuludin and International Institute of Islamic economics where it met with true faculty members and discussed matters pertaining to mutual cooperation.

