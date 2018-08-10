IIUI, IDB agree to deepen cooperation

Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and international Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday agreed to deepen and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and expand the ventures through science and technology funds of the Bank.

The decision was taken during a visit of IDB delegation consisting of six members to the Islamic International University in which both sides agreed to enhance the cooperation, a press release said. In new campus, during a briefing headed by the IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai the delegation was apprised about the latest state of the art facilities at the Centre for Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) built with funding of IDB.

The meeting also discussed partnership through center, recommendations and also reviewed challenges such as sustainability of the center and resources.

Delegation was briefed by Engineer Muhammad Shoaib regarding commercialization of the center and its usage across the country through Higher Education Commission.

It was also told that researchers, MS and PhD scholars were conducting their projects and were also working on their patents. Delegation was briefed about metrology grade spectroscopic ellipso-meter, electro physical process reliability and such other machines.

Field representative of IDB, Mr. Inam ulllah Khan told the meeting that bank was referring Photovoltaic Engineering projects of the member countries to IIUI’s centre for exchange of expertise and utilization of the resource through generalized institutionalization. He added that IDB was also working with HEC to assist Pakistani organizations in agriculture and information technology. The meeting also discussed bilateral cooperation and assistance of the university through science and technology IDB fund.

IIUI Rector hailed IDB for generous cooperation and assured that the centre will be open for Muslim world’s students to progress. He reiterated his resolve that IIUI will keep working to remain relevant to the societal needs and the cetnre was a prominent example.

The delegation also called on IIUI President Dr.Ahmed Yoysif Al-Draiweesh where he briefed about IIUI vision.—APP

