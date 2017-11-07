IIUI holds seminar on Sir Syed in post-colonial perspective

City Reporter

A conference on ““Sir Syed in Post-Colonial Perspective” was organized by the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), where intellectuals, researchers, experts, literary figures and academicians expressed views on the topic.

The conference was a joint venture department of Urdu of the university and Iqbal International Institute for research and Dialogue (IRD).

Inaugural and concluding ceremonies were joined by the renowned academicians, famous personalities including Dr. Shahid Sidiquie (AIOU VC and Chief Guest, concluding ceremony), Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, (IIUI, President and Chair of the concluding ceremony), Iftikhar Arif (Chairman National Language Authority and Chief Guest of opening ceremony), Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI Rector and Chair of the opening ceremony and Special Advisor to the Premier Barrister Zafarullah Khan.

Executive Director IRD, Dr. Husn ul Amin, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature, Dr. Munawar Iqbal Gondal, Chairperson Urdu, Dr. Najeeba Arif, Head of the Department Urdu, Dr. Aziz Ibn ul Hassan also spoke to the conference and were also hailed by the participants for arranging a constructive seminar.

“Sir Syed was one of the less discussed intellectuals in previous five decades and both rationalists and non-rationalists can be pointed for this negligence” said Iftikhar Arif in his address to the seminar. He furthered that contributions of Sir Syed for the welfare and progress of Muslims are matchless. Dr. Masoom, in his views on Sir Syed called for steps to introduce Sir Syed and other legends to the youth. “Sir Syed pointed out that Muslim youth would have to mold itself as per the contemporary changes and same is the need of hour” said IIUI Rector.

Amid two days session, researchers and scholars benefited from various critiques of Urdu literature and prominent literary Ahmed Javed and many others and all the sessions had jam packed audience.