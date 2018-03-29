IIUI has gained significant place in int’l institutions: Yousaf

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday said that IIUI is imparting quality education not only for national but for international students and such activities are necessary for emerging youth where students are involved outside their classrooms.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of 27th International Cultural Exhibition as a Chief Guest held here at Female Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The theme of the Cultural Exhibition was “Role of University in Safeguarding Young Minds”.

He said that IIUI is providing religious as well as scientific education to national and international students and IIUI has gained a significant place as an international educational institution.

Minister hoped that students after completing their education will play their positive role for national and international peace and progress.

The Ceremony was also attended by Senator, Sitara Ayaz, Prof Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIUI, Prof Dr Ahmed Yousaf Al Draiweesh, President, IIUI, diplomats, academicians, faculty members and a large number of female students of national and international identities attended the ceremony.

Senator Sitara Riaz in here speech said that Pakistan is playing its due role for women empowerment, while she expressed satisfaction for female students who are studying here at IIUI where they have been provided a best platform for further progress. She added that role of mother for upbringing the generations are pivotal and women education can safeguard the generations. She emphasized that we should seek help from the Holy Book Quran because it’s a complete code for our practical life.—APP

Related