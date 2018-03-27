IIUI cultural week to kick off today

The students of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), hailing from various communities and countries will exhibit their innovative products in the 27thCultural Week on Tuesday.

The students belonging to different regions of the country would also demonstrate diverse cultures during the week-long activity, according to press release issued here Monday.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry will inaugurate the mega event at new campus of the university.

The mega exhibition will reflect the cultural diversity, including dresses, literatures, paintings, photographs, foods, and art, of the Muslim World and some other countries.

The stalls of Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, China, Afghanistan, ASEAN countries, SAARC, and all the provinces of Pakistan would set up, while ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries will also join the grand inauguration of the event.

Celebrations in connection with the cultural week are in full swing in both the campuses of the university and a book fair and flower exhibition will be held followed by cultural evening. In Cultural evening on March 29 students of over 40 countries will show their talent.—APP

Related