IIUI Chak Shahzad arranges science exhibition

International Islamic University School (IIUI) Chak Shahzad Friday arranged a Science Exhibition to mark its entry in the world of , “Robotics”.

Parliamentary Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Education, Member National Assembly Ms Wajiha Akram was chief guest on the occasion.

The principal trainer Robotami Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, Waseem Abbass, who is certified trainer on RoboTami from South Korea and Syed Burhan Ali, Regional Manager RoboTami who is holder of diploma in modern day schooling from Krivet gave comprehensive briefing about the utility of Robo Tami program for teachers and students.Students exhibited their extra ordinary skills by displaying robots.

The chief guest appreciated the effort of school administration in aligning the institution with International standards of education.

Principle IIUI, Saman Jawad, speaking on the occasion said the world was moving towards fourth industrial revolution and it was the need of the hour that public and private sector should integrate technology as the central part of the curriculum.

Robotami with the joint collaboration of IIUI is inculcating the right core competencies of 21st century such as digital literacy, collaboration, problem solving skills, creativity and innovation to produce the future leaders of Pakistan, she said.—APP

