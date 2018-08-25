IIRO distributes sacrificial meat to 4,000 poor families

The International Organization for Relief Welfare and Development Saudi Arabia (IIRO) distribute sacrificial meat to the poor people in Pakistan. The distribution ceremony was held at Dar e Abi Talib in Islamabad. Chief Executive PIMS Dr Amjad MPA Rashid Hafeez, Deputy regional Director General Saad Masud Al-Harsi, Javed Butt and other were present on the occasion.

The project is part of the humanitarian aid of the Kingdom to the people of Pakistan, Saudi Acting Ambassador to Pakistan Habib Ullah Bukhari could not attend the function but in his message on the occasion commended the services of the IIROSA to alleviate the sufferings of the poor people in Pakistan and elsewhere.—INP

