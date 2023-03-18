IIOJK’s present regime not for people, but to appease Indian PMO: Omar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah, has said that the present BJP-installed regime in territory is not for the people, but to appease the Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to Kashmir Media Service, commenting on the arrest of a conman from the Indian state of Gujarat in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah addressing a gathering in Kulgam said it is the worthlessness of the present Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s regime that was busy in appeasing the fake conman from Indian state of Gujarat.

He said it is the fourth such incident, adding that it has been heard that three persons have already left from the places.

Advertisement

“How worthless this government is. The conman was given security, chaired meetings of officers and also visited Line of Control in Uri in Baramulla district. Without confirming from the PMO office, the administration was busy in appeasing the conman. This government is not for the people, but to appease PMO,” he said.—KMS