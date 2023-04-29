‘IIOJK witnessing upsurge in state terror, harassment’

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the political experts and analysts have said that the territory is witnessing an upsurge in cordon and search operations and harassment.

The political experts and analysts in their inter-views and statements in Srinagar deplored that dra-conian laws such as Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are being employed for arbitrary detentions of innocent persons, mostly youth, in the occupied territory. They said Hurriyat leaders, media men, activists, rights defenders and even ordinary Kashmiris are being implicated in fake cases.

“Arbitrary arrests are aimed at terrorizing the peace and freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir. Arrests and raids are manifest of the Modi regime’s frustration to subdue the people of Kashmir. Targeting the IIOJK journalists, youth and Hurriyat and human rights activists is part of Hindutva BJP-RSS’s iron-fist policy. India is using so-called laws, including black laws, to detain and victimize the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.

The BJP regime’s pressure tactics have failed to deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their righteous demand of right to self-determination, they pointed out.

The political experts and analysts deplored that the BJP-led Indian government and its puppet regime in IIOJK were hell bent upon destroying all peaceful means of resolving the Kashmir dispute. They said India must be punished for perpetrating flagrant violations of international laws in IIOJK.—KMS