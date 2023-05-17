IIOJK wears look of a living hell ahead of G20 event

Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is wearing the look of a territory, cut off from the world and a living hell boiling with anger and fear, as a result of intensified restrictions coupled with disgrace, humiliation and insult to its inhabitants at the hands Indian occupation forces ahead of the proposed G20 meeting in Srinagar.

As the event date draws nearer, Modi-led fascist Indian regime has further increased restrictions in the name of security measures across the Kashmir Valley and in Jammu region. India’s spy agencies along with Indian army and paramilitary forces have massively increased raids on the houses of Hurriyat leaders and activists, social media users and civil society members in the territory.

Special police nakas have been set up in all major cities and towns, especially in Srinagar while Indian troops are seen checking and frisking vehicles randomly.

Life of civilians living along the Line of Control in Jammu and Poonch districts has been particularly made a hell where a multi-tier security by army, border security force, police, Central Reserve Police Force and Village Defence Committees along the areas on the Line of Control (LoC) has been put in place.This has virtually made impossible for the dwellers to venture out.

Checkpoints have also been increased along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, all vehicles are being checked and all movements are being monitored. At Jammu’s entry points, checking of vehicles and frisking of people are being done.

In Poonch and Rajouri, cordon and search operations (CASOs) have been going on for the past many days.

Meanwhile, additional companies of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been called to Kashmir for “smooth conduct” of the G-20 meeting. “The security grid has been already strengthened and we are fully prepared to hold the international event in Srinagar by the end of this month,” an official said.

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) has called upon the world to take notice of India’s breach of commitment to peace, justice and respect for human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The YFK in a statement released on the International Day of Living Together in Peace, today, said that India needs to be held accountable for gross human rights violations in the occupied territory.

“We want the world community to respect the principles of peace, encourage inclusive conversation, and foster an environment supportive of the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” the statement said.

On this particular day, “we request the G20 countries to act decisively to advance peace in IIOJK. The entire World should speak up and unite in their fight for independence,” the YFK added.

In his message Zaman Bajwa, Executive Director YFK paid tribute to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to live in peace. He added that we fear that holding the G20 conference in Srinagar will undercut the efforts of the citizens of IIOJK and worsen regional tensions. Instead of participating in the meeting and legitimizing India’s hegemony over the Kashmir region, the G20 countries should unite to support the people of Kashmir and advance dialogue and peace in the region, he added.

The International Day of Living Together in Peace, observed on May 16 every year, promotes peace, tolerance, and understanding in the world.

The Group meeting will be held at International Conference Centre on the banks of the Dal lake in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.—KMS