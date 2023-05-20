IIOJK students likely to skip CUET over allotment of centres outside Valley

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds of Kashmiri students this year are likely to skip Common University Entrance Test (CUET) as a major hurdle for these students is to appear for this test at different examination centres outside the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Common University Entrance Test, earlier known as Central Universities Common Entrance Test, is a test being organized for admission to various Un-dergraduate, Integrated, Postgraduate, Diploma, Certification courses and Research Programmes in 45 central universities of India.

Two days back the Indian National Testing Agency issued an exam city intimation slip that shocked the Kashmir-based students whose exami-nation centres have been designated outside Kashmir.

The entrance test will take place on May 25, 26, 27 and 28 and if the Indian National Testing Agency doesn’t designate examination centres in Kashmir Valley, these students are likely to skip the test.

“I am not financially sound. The examination centre for my daughter has been designated at Bhat-inda in Punjab. Naturally, she will miss it as I can’t afford the airfare,” Inayat Ahmed, a resident of Hajin Bandipora said. The ‘diktat’ from NTA triggered a protest in the Valley.—KMS