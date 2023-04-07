IIOJK reports 40 fresh Covid-19 cases

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 40 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported, taking the number of active cases to 166 during the past 24 hours.

Among 40 new cases, 19 have been reported from the Kashmir valley and 21 from the Jammu region. The total number of active cases in territory is 166, including 125 from the Kashmir valley and 41 from the Jammu region, the Medical official said. “Among the fresh 40 cases in Kashmir valley, four each are from Islamabad, Kulgam and Srinagar, three from Baramulla, two from Pulwama and one each from Budgam and Kupwara; and among 14 from the Jammu region, three from Poonch and one each from Rajouri, Doda, Kathua and Reasi,” the medical official added.—KMS