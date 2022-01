Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir re-ported 178 fresh Covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Officials said today that 70 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu and 108 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 341802.

There was no death reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4530 per-sons—2199 in Jammu and 2331 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they added.—KMS