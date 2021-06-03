IIOJK people urged to observe complete blackout today

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the people of Kashmir to observe a complete blackout tomorrow (Friday)

The JKNF spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehaman in a statement issued in Srinagar, while highlighting the unabated human rights violations, arbitrary arrests, custodial killings, forced disappearances and killing of innocent youth by Indian forces, observed that there had been immense increase in the incidents of reckless violence and state terrorism in the territory.

“On one hand, bloodbath of Kashmiris continued unabated while, on the other, people of Kashmir are caught in the crosshairs of coronavirus”, the spokesman said, adding that amidst the rising tide of deadly coronavirus the Indian government was planning to hold Amarnath yatra in Kashmir.

India has learnt no lessons from the devastating coronavirus that continues to wreak havoc all across India”, he said, adding that like Kumbh Mela, Amarnath yatra would prove a super-spreader of the coronavirus in the territory that battles COVID19 pandemic without adequate health care facilities.

Reiterating support to the APHC’s call, he said that the blackout would symbolize Kashmiris’ decades’ long resistance and resilience against India’s illegal and forcible occupation of their motherland.

The spokesman said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had a glorious history of resilience and an enviable tradition of fighting against oppressors and invaders.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Dr Musaib in a statement in Srinagar, supporting the blackout call, urged people to completely observe the blackout and give a massage to India that the people of Kashmir only want their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said, the blackout would also be a message that people reject Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and the main roadmap of peace is that India should obey its promises signed in UN that Kashmiris have the right to choose their political future through plebiscite.

The spokesman also urged India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including women, languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Altaf Ahmad Butt in his statement in Islamabad supported the blackout call against unabated killings and forced demographic changes by Modi-led fascist Indian government.

Criticizing India for its arbitrary measures, he said that it was time to face all odds collectively.

Youth are being arrested in night raids and killed in fake encounter or in custody, he deplored.

Appealing people to follow blackout call of APHC, Altaf Butt said that freedom-loving people should demonstrate peaceful protest against the forced occupation of Kashmir by Indian rulers.—KMS