IIOJK people facing tremendous hardships on every count: GA Mir,

The former President of Indian National Congress chapter of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, has said that both the Modi-led Indian government and its remote-controlled administration in the territory have failed on all counts, besides not giving them their democ-ratic rights promised to them on the floor of the Indian parliament.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir was interacting with various delegations in Dooru area of Islamabad district in south Kashmir.

He said that by not allowing the IIOJK people to elect their own administration, the BJP-led Indian government is aiming to hide its failures and the betrayal it has done to the Kashmiri people after promising restoration of Statehood and elections in the Parliament, which has not happened so far. He maintained that democratic set-up is critical to in-clusive development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former IIOJK Congress chief pointed out the people are confronted with tremendous hardships on every count which are not being taken care of, rather the BJP government is adopting diversionary tactics to hide its utter failures.

The Congress party, Mir said, will continue to raise its voice against BJP’s betrayal and deceitful policies towards IIOJK.

He warned that anti-J&K policies adopted by the Modi regime were fraught with serious consequences while cautioning the BJP about the fallout of its misadventures and experiments being done in the territory.—KMS