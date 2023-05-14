IIOJK people asked to observe shutdown on May 22

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters appeared in different areas urging people to observe a complete strike on May 22 against the hosting of G-20 meeting by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Srinagar.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on May 22 to protest against Modi regime’s nefarious move.

The posters were pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Youth Students Forum in Kupwara and other areas of the occupied territory. The APHC has strongly denounced the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK ahead of G-20 event planned by the Modi regime in Srinagar on May 22-24.—KMS