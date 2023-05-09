IIOJK people asked through posters to observe strike on May 22

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in various parts of the territory urging the people to observe complete shutdown on 22 May.

Call for the strike and protests has been given jointly by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Azad Jammu and Kashmir political leadership including President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary.

The posters carrying pictures of AJK president and APHC monogram read “Complete shutdown will be observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on May 22 against the Modi regime’s illegal action of holding G20 meeting in Srinagar.

The posters said , the objective of the strike is to send a clear message to the world that the Kashmsiris reject the G-20 meeting, scheduled in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24, in the internationally recognized disputed territory.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader and Democratic Freedom Party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has strongly condemned the intensification in human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of G20 event, planned by India in Srinagar on May 22-24.

In his message from New Delhi’ notorious Tihar jail, the APHC leader while referring to deteriorating political and human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir especially in Pir Panjal, Poonch and Rajouri areas of Jammu region said that the G20 countries’ participation in the event in disputed territory will be tantamount to undermining the UN credibility. He urged the G20 states to ask India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions, instead of attending the forum’s event in Srinagar.

The APHC leader said that frequent raids on the houses of civilians search operations, harassment and humiliation of ordinary citizens have become a habit of the trigger-happy occupation forces.

Shabbir Shah said that ahead of the G-20 conference, Kashmir valley has been turned into a military fortress. “Hundreds of innocent people, mostly young boys, have been arrested under the pretext of so-called security rea-sons”, he said adding that victimizing innocent Kashmiris, was part of the Indian regime’s policy to prevent Kashmiris from pursing their collective goal.

Terming it as a serious violations of basic human rights, Shah said that ground situation in Kashmir, which belie the Indian government’s lofty claims of normalcy, serves as an eye opener for the world in particular the G-20 nations who have been invited by India to attend the group’s upcoming event being hosted in Srinagar.—KMS