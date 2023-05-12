IIOJK people asked through posters to observe strike on May 22

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in different areas urging peo-ple to observe complete strike on May 22 against the hosting of G-20 meeting by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Srinagar.

Call for the strike and protests has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other pro-freedom leaders and organizations. It is aimed at protesting against the hosting of the event by the Modi regime in the internationally-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters carrying pictures of APHC leaders read that India has no right to hold the G-20 meeting in an internationally-acknowledged disputed territory. They said that through the holding of such a meeting, the Modi regime wants to peddle its misleading narrative of fake normalcy in IIOJK and legitimize its illegal and unilateral actions of 05 August, 2019.

The posters asked the Kashmiris to frustrate In-dia’s nefarious designs. They also urged the G-20 countries to realize the Modi regime’s motive behind the move and boycott the meeting.

The posters have been pasted on walls, pillars and poles in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory by the APHC and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum.

The APHC leadership has strongly condemned the surge in human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK ahead of G-20 event, planned by India in Srinagar on May 22-24.

The Modi regime has confiscated the head office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar and many properties and lands owned by Jamaat-e-Islami, its leaders and activists and other citizens across IIOJK to victimize them for their role in and affiliation with the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination. Recently, it prepared a list of over 190 more properties for confiscation and demolition in IIOJK.

Political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said the confiscation of the properties of Kashmiri people is sheer political ven-detta on part of the Modi government. They said the brutal policy being pursued by Modi regime has not only rendered the Kashmiris homeless.

On the other hand, Indian troops are regularly destroying Kashmiris’ houses during violent military operations. The killing of Kashmiris in fake encoun-ters and destruction of people’s properties has become a norm in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The occupation authorities have demolished several properties of the pro-freedom people with the sole purpose to victimize them for opposing India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS