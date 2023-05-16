IIOJK Muslim students attacked by goons at Jammu medical college

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, attacks on several Muslim students by Hindutva goons at the Government Medical College, Jammu, have triggered protests with victim students sitting on roads in college campus demanding actions against the culprits.

The Muslim students said that this was not the first incident of confrontation at the medical College stating that Kashmiri students are thrashed by Hindu goons, off and on.

They said that the situation turned worse when some Hindutva students posted messages against Muslim community on WhatsApp groups after watching the film Kerala story, to which the Muslim students raised strong objections.

The Hindu students had also written that every-one must watch the movie, to which a Kashmiri student from Qazigund studying in the first year argued that it was an educational group and such messages shall not be shared in public groups.

“In reaction the Hindutva goons with the help of outsiders planned to assault the Muslim students. As the Hindutva goons were on their way, they were intercepted by senior Muslim students, however, the group attacked the seniors too and injured them including one identified as Haseeb Ahmed from Bhaderwah in Chenab valley, with a hard object, probably iron rod,” the students said.

“Haseeb was shifted to emergency, however, later some Hindu outsiders entered the hostel prem-ises switched off the lights and assaulted the Muslim students there,” he said.

The incident triggered nocturnal protests by the Muslim students and they staged sit-in on the roads to protest the attacks.

“Earlier, a Kashmiri student from Kulgam was also assaulted by the goons for no reason. We want this matter resolved for ever,” the Muslim students said.

To demand an action against the culprits, the students will continue protest, the protesting students added.—KMS