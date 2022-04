The Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir High Court has quashed the detention of a carpenter under the contentious black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

The detention of Javaid Ahmed Mir, a resident of Gotapora Narbal Budgam was quashed by the court, nearly seven months after he was arrested on charges of alleged stone-pelting in October 2021 and simultaneously booked under the draconian law PSA.

Justice Vinod Chaterji Koul after hearing the arguments of Advocate Bashir Ahmed Tak, lodged.—KMS