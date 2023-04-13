IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court on Thursday quashed Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah’s draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Indian police had arrested him after calling him to a police station in Pulwama for questioning on February 4, last year.

He was arrested after he published the narrative of the families of some fake encounter victims which was in conflict with the Indian police version. He is currently lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail of Jammu.

Several organizations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), had called upon the Indian Government to release the incarcerated journalist, however, despite a year having passed since his arrest the journalist continues to remain under detention.

Later, on February 26, when he secured bail in the case, he was taken to Imam Sahib police station in Shopian district, after being arrested in a case registered against a report carried by his portal in January 2021.

Subsequently, a week later, on March 05, Fahad Shah was granted bail by the Shopian magistrate. And later in the evening, he was arrested by Srinagar police.

Later, on March 14, Fahad was shifted to Soura police station. On March 16, Fahad was moved to the Kupwara District jail and then on June 09, he was shifted to Kot Balwal jail after he had been earlier booked under the draconian PSA.—KMS