In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of seven persons booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

The court has quashed PSA of Faisal Ramzan Mir, Abrar Ahmad Wani, Imran Qadir, Mohammad Yousuf Ganaie, Zahid Nazir Dar, Bashir Ahmad and Javed Ahmad Dar.

The orders of detention of these detainees were quashed by Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Moksha Kazmi separately.—KMS