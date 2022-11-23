IIOJK court issues warrant for Yasin Malik’s production in IAF men attack case

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a special court on Wednesday issued a production warrant for the incarcerated Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a fake case related to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

CBI lawyer Monika Kohli informed the media that “TADA court today issued a production warrant for Yasin Malik, next date of hearing is December 22”. The hearing in the case has been adjourned till December 22.

Muhammad Yasin Malik is serving life imprisonment in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail in another fake case. Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment twice. The National Investigation Agency had sought the death penalty for the Kashmiri leader who was convicted on May 19 this year.

On January 25, 1990, four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed in an attack in Srinagar. Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Javed Ahmed Mir, Showkat Bakhshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar and Nanaji were falsely implicated in the case in March 2020. The case was invested by CBI and the charge sheet was filed in August 1990.—KMS