Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues to reel under brutal Indian occupation. According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops have turned IIOJK into a living hell for its residents as Kashmiris of every age and gender are being mercilessly killed, tortured and humiliated for demanding their right to self-determination.

It said the Modi regime has broken all records of committing brutalities on the Kashmiri people. It said Indian troops have been violating all rights, including the right to live, in IIOJK for over seven decades. Eight youth have been martyred by brutal Indian troops since Monday and over 96, 213 Kashmiris have been killed and 168,009 arrested since 1989 in the occupied territory, the report deplored.

The report maintained that the presence of nearly one million Indian troops had made IIOJK as the most militarized zone in the world.

It said India’s serious crimes against humanity in IIOJK have been recorded by a number of global rights bodies and how long will the world continue to remain silent over unprecedented Indian repression in IIOJK?

It said the international community is morally bound to put pressure on India to stop its brutal policy in the occupied territory.—KMS