‘IIOJK continues to reel under brutal Indian military occupation’

Political experts and analysts have said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to reel under brutal military occupation of India where all rights of the people have been usurped for the last over seven decades.

The political experts and analysts in their statements and interviews in Srinagar said the Indian troops have turned IIOJK a living hell for its inhabi-tants. They said Indian troops have been continuously violating all rights of the Kashmiris since 1947.

The political experts and analysts deplored that Kashmiris are being mercilessly killed, tortured and humiliated for demanding their right to self-determination. Over 96196 Kashmiris have been killed, 167985 arrested, and 110499 structures dam-aged since 1989 in IIOJK, they added.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that India’s serious crimes against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been recorded by a number of global rights bodies. They said that the world must break its silent over unprecedented Indian repression in IIOJK and force India to respect the sentiments of the Kashmiri people and give them their right to self-determination.—KMS