In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian authorities booked a civilian under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Doda district.

Adil Gafoor, was arrested after he delivered a speech at Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah on 9 June against Hindutva BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks and later led a protest demonstration in the town.

Adil Gafoor has been booked under PSA and lodged in central jail at Kot Bhalwal in district Jammu, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said.—INP