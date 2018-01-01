Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul new Turkish envoy assumes charge today

Diplomatic Correspondent

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul assumes charge of Turkey’s ambassador to Pakistan today.

Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul is a career diplomat and has years of experience in Turkey’s foreign service.

He earlier served as diplomat in several world capitals including Sofia, Vienna and Berlin.

His assumption of ambassador’s charge at the advent of new year is auspicious.

Pakistan Observer welcomes Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and wishes him successful and happy stay in Pakistan.