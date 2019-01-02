Ihsan assures support in higher education

Zubair Qureshi

The government of Turkey is keen to extend cooperation in higher education with Pakistan in order to strengthen academic relations between the Pakistani and the Turkish higher education institutions.

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri here on Wednesday. While reciprocating the Turkish envoy’s generous gesture of mutual cooperation in education sector, Dr Banuri said HEC too valued Turkish partnership in promotion of academic relations as the two countries enjoy strong historical fraternal bonds at all levels.

Dr Banuri stressed the need for expanding the scope of collaborative endeavours between Pakistan and Turkey.

He said Islamabad National University (INU) has been launched at the former Prime Minister House which will conduct research in areas relevant to national needs. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants this university to be a paramount institution which may attract scholars and students from across the world.

He added that work is underway on involving partner countries and volunteers in conceptualising and implementing the idea.

Expressing his interest in INU, the Ambassador assured Dr Banuri of his all-out support in the initiatives meant to make INU a world-class university. He informed the Chairman that he recently visited a number of Pakistani universities to explore avenues for academic collaboration in high quality research. He said Turkey wants to deepen educational relations with Pakistan, as it believes education is the key to progress and prosperity. He mentioned Turkey’s support in setting up a Centre of Excellence for vocational training. Collaborative research sponsored through HEC and Turkish higher education authority will be mutually beneficial and will help prepare quality human resources in both countries. The Chairman informed the Ambassador about HEC’s plan to set up National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) to provide trainings to potential university leadership, faculty, and university staffs. He said the Prime Minister is committed to educational reforms, especially bringing madressahs into the national mainstream. Turkish experiment in the area is useful for Pakistan.

Ambassador said the Turkish universities’ managerial system was being channelized and Turkey would extend all possible support in materializing the HEC’s plan of establishing NAHE.

Share on: WhatsApp