IHC’s prudent verdict

ISLAMABAD High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed petition challenging election of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC). In its landmark judgement, two member bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani held that the court cannot interfere in the affairs of Parliament.

The judgement would surely go a long way in setting things in right perspective in the backdrop of growing apprehensions being expressed by politicians and parliamentarians that other institutions were interfering in their domain. The country witnessed extreme kind of judicial activism during tenure of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar when boundaries and distinctions between roles, responsibilities and domains of different institutions stood blurred as courts used to take suo motu notice of almost everything and anything under the sun. It is claimed by some circles and analysts that the entire governmental machinery was moving in slow pace mainly because of incessant judicial interventions. Pakistan is governed by a written Constitution, which stipulates clearly roles and responsibilities of state institutions but unfortunately constitutional provisions are not respected or followed in letter and spirit and as a consequence there have been fears of institutional clash. It is/was due to such a grave situation that there have been demands and proposals for dialogue among institutions despite the fact there would be no such need if all institutions performed their functions strictly in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. In a democracy, parliament is supposed to be supreme but self-centred approaches of the parliamentarians have inflicted colossal harm to the cause of democracy and the parliamentary supremacy. Parliamentarians, instead of resolving their problem at the platform of Parliament, are in the habit of taking even their minor differences and disputes to courts and in this case too there was absolutely no justification to knock at the door of the judiciary when Shahbaz Sharif was duly elected as Chairman PAC. It is time parliamentarians behave in a manner that enhances stature and prestige of Parliament.

